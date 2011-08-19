Lick of the Day: Boogaloo Blues

Today's Lick of the Day comes from Musician's Institute instructor and Guitar World columnist Keith Wyatt, who shows you a 12-bar blues lick -- "boogaloo" style!

"This phrase is a rhythm lick that reflects a different twist on blues," says Wyatt. "Blues isn't all just about shuffles. In the mid-'60s a new style of dance emerged out of the South; they called it Southern soul or the 'boogaloo beat.'"

"The idea is that it's a bass pattern combined with chords," Wyatt explains. "The bass pattern is very simple. What I did was harmonize it using the third interval harmony of each of the bass notes, and then use the full chord as the second half of the phrase to fill it out."

