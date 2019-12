Today's free Lick of the Day comes from legendary shredder Vinnie Moore, who shows you a lick that can only be described as "off the hook."

Actually, the riff -- which Vinne calls "a Hendrixy, bluesy, funky rhythm in A" -- is taken from Vinnie's song "Off the Hook," which comes from his 2009 solo album, To The Core.

