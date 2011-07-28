A Life Once Lost Announces New Drummer Jordan Crouse and Warwick/Framus Endorsement

A Life Once Lost have announces a new endorsement deal with Warwick/Framus International.

“Framus is a perfect match for our sound,” says guitarist Bobby Carpenter. “We have been playing live and recording with Framus guitars for years and are excited to be working with our friends over at Warwick/Framus.”

“We are thrilled to have A Life Once Lost on our growing roster of US endorsers,” says Warwick/Framus US Artist Relations Manager Christopher Kunitz. “ALOL is an extremely talented and hard-working band, and we are so glad we are working together with them to bring the message of our sonic quality and European craftsmanship to the world at large. They are a great group of guys, and we couldn’t be happier they have chosen Framus and Warwick instruments and amplifiers as their weapons of choice.”

A Life Once Lost has also announce the addition of a new drummer to their ranks. After the departure of previous drummer Justin Graves earlier this year, the band auditioned several drummers and landed upon fellow Philadelphia resident Jordan Crouse.

“I’m stoked to be joining up with A Life Once Lost,” Jordan says. “Performing at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival was definitely a great experience and I’m looking forward to touring and working on the new record due out later this year.”

The band is currently finishing their follow-up to 2007’s Iron Gag. Paul Romano (Mastodon, Trivium, The Red Chord), designer of the album art for previous A Life Once Lost records Hunter and Iron Gag, is confirmed to illustrate the album art.

The band is looking forward to releasing the upcoming record during the fall on their new label, Season of Mist.

