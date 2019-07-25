Limited Edition ‘Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978’ Due in September

Rhino has announced the release of Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978, a nine-LP boxed set that includes 180-gram vinyl pressings of the band's eight studio albums from the era, along with a new mono singles collection.

The studio albums included are Black Sabbath (1970), Paranoid (1971), Master of Reality (1971), Vol 4 (1972), Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1974), Sabotage (1975), Technical Ecstasy (1976) and Never Say Die! (1978).

Also included is a compilation album, Monomania, that features mono versions of key songs from the Sabbath catalog, including edited versions of "Iron Man," "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and a previously unreleased edit of "Into The Void."

Additionally, the set comes with a 7" single featuring "Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" and "Wicked World," as well as reproductions of the original tour books from the era.

﻿Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 is due September 6 in a limited, numbered edition of 3,000 copies. You can pre-order the set here.

(Image credit: courtesy of Rhino)

Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978

Album Listing:

Monomania

Side One

1. "Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" *

2. "Wicked World"

3. "The Wizard"

4. "Iron Man" (Edited Version)

Side Two

1. "Paranoid"

2. "Into The Void" (Edited Version) **

3. "Sabbath, Bloody Sabbath" (Edited Version)

4. "It's Alright"

5. Radio Spot For Black Sabbath

7" Single (45rpm)

"Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" b/w "Wicked World"