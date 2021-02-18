Limited-edition Muse-signed Manson Meta Series MGM-1 guitar goes up for charity raffle

A Manson Meta Series MBM-1 electric guitar signed by every member of Muse has been put up for charity raffle, with proceeds raised from the prize draw going towards supporting UK stage crew who have been affected by the pandemic.

The guitar itself is a unique piece of gear – it cannot be purchased from any regular guitar retailer, and only a small number are being put up for raffle with the purpose of supporting select charities.

Constructed in the UK, the limited-edition Simulation Theory MBM-1 is composed of a solid basswood body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard, and features custom Manson Guitar Works pickups.

The axe, which sports Matt Bellamy's signature guitar design, is adorned by the scrawls of Bellamy and his bandmates Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard.

A letter of authenticity will also be provided to confirm the guitar's provenance.

You can enter the draw by purchasing either a £10, £20, £30 or £50 entry ticket, which will give you increasing odds of success the more you donate. If you really want to get your hands on the guitar, you can donate upwards of £200, which will buy you 40 entries into the prize draw.

For us overseas, that works out to be approximately $14, $28, $42 and $70 for basic entry into the prize draw.

Money raised from the prize fund will go towards supporting Stagehand's #ILoveLive campaign, which seeks to help those who have been affected by the absence of live performances over the past 12 months.

"Our immediate plan is to help the crew in most need, those who are close to losing the roof over their head, or those that are struggling to put food on the table," reads the Crowdfunder page.

Entries can be purchased between February 17 and March 17, and the winner will be notified via email on March 24.

To enter the prize draw, head over to Stagehand's Crowdfunder page, and visit Stagehand to learn more about its mission.