Limp Bizkit Post Title Track From 'Gold Cobra'

Nu-metallers Limp Bizkit have posted the title track to their forthcoming sixth studio album, Gold Cobra, which you can hear below. The album is the band's first new batch of original tracks since 2005's The Unquestionable Truth (Part 1).

"Gold Cobra" marks the second track from the new album to appear online, after Bizkit frontman Fred Durst posted the track "Shotgun" last month.

Durst doesn't seem to be worried at all about the possibility of the album, which is out June 28, leaking in advance, saying on his Twitter: "Hell no! It's inevitable. Just make sure you turn it up!"

Gold Cobra - Album Version by indylimpfan