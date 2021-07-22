Lindsey Buckingham shares second single from highly anticipated self-titled solo album, On the Wrong Side

Lindsey Buckingham has released On The Wrong Side, the second single from his upcoming self-titled album.

The highly anticipated 10-track studio effort will be the former Fleetwood Mac icon’s first solo outing in a decade when it is released on September 17 via Reprise.

Said to be written in the same vein as Fleetwood Mac’s smash hit Go Your Own Way due to the contrast between its ebullient arrangement and its conflicting subject-matter, On The Wrong Side is described by Buckingham as a sonic reflection on “the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac”.

The track, which joins up with the previously released I Don’t Mind, can be heard below.

Sporting a significantly more up-tempo personality, the album’s latest track ticks along at a canter, with a gorgeous Fleetwood-style chorus hook, propped up by an impenetrable wall of backing vocals, taking center stage throughout.

Buckingham has also dusted off his electric guitar for the special occasion to let loose on a sublime solo, characterized by his oh-so melodic approach to phrasing and sweet high-gain tone. A wailing run, punctuated by rapid-fire pentatonic licks, rounds the track off in style.

Alongside On The Wrong Side and I Don’t Mind, Buckingham’s album is set to feature a cover of ‘60s folk group Pozo-Seco Singers track Time, as well as seven other songs that demonstrate his “instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style”.

“I wanted to make a pop album,” reflected Buckingham, “but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop.

“As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing,” he continued. “For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Lindsey Buckingham’s self-titled album will be released on September 17 via Reprise Records, and is available to preorder now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.