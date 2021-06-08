Lindsey Buckingham announces first solo album in 10 years

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his upcoming self-titled full-length album – the former Fleetwood Mac guitar player’s first solo offering in a decade.

The 10-track offering, which will be released on September 17 on Reprise Records, will follow up the electric guitar icon's 2011 LP Seeds We Sow, and was written, recorded and produced by Buckingham himself at his home studio in LA.

To celebrate the news, Buckingham also dropped the record’s lead single, I Don’t Mind, which boasts double-tracked, uber-clean six-string passages, instantly catchy guitar motifs and ethereal vocal pads.

As the track’s production swells, so do Buckingham’s guitar constructions, which develop from stripped-back arpeggio-esque lines into pumping pop licks. Check out the single in the video below.

Of the album’s lead single, Buckingham explained, “I Don’t Mind, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships.

“Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues,” he continued. “It is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that discipline.”

Speaking of the album itself, the guitar legend added, “I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop.

“As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and idealism that hopefully was always there.”

The tracklisting for the album is as follows:

Scream I Don't Mind On The Wrong Side Swan Song Blind Love Time Blue Light Power Down Santa Rosa Dancing

Said to showcase Buckingham's "instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style", the tracklist will feature nine originals, as well as a cover of '60s folk group Pozo-Seco Singers' hit single Time.

Lindsey Buckingham’s self-titled album will be released on September 17 via Reprise Records, and is available to preorder now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

A limited-edition blue vinyl version of the album will also be available, and can be preordered from Lindsey Buckingham's official website.