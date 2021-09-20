Watch Lindsey Buckingham flex his fingerpicking solo skills in On the Wrong Side performance on The Late Show

After three singles and months of waiting, Lindsey Buckingham’s first solo album in 10 years was finally released last Friday (September 17), and the former Fleetwood Mac member celebrated the occasion with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Appearing on the show the day before the album dropped (September 16), Buckingham treated the audience to a solo-laden, harmony-heavy performance On The Wrong Side – the second single from the self-titled effort.

Wielding his trusty Rick Turner Model 1 LBU, Buckingham and his super-tight band breeze through the track’s soft rock exchanges, which are crammed with Fleetwood-esque, goosebump-inducing backing vocals and harmonies.

The highlight, however, is undoubtedly the melodic guitar solo. Initiating the 16-bar lead passage by stepping on a Boss DD-3 delay pedal and OD-1 overdrive pedal, the electric guitar icon effortlessly flexed his proficient powers of note selection, which he executed via his fierce fingerpicking skills.

On The Wrong side was the second of three pre-album releases, lining up alongside I Don’t Mind and Scream – all of which can be found on Lindsey Buckingham’s recently released self-titled studio album.

It’s Buckingham’s first solo effort since his 2011 offering, Seeds We Sow, with the 10-track record showcasing his “instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style”.

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop," Buckingham explained. “As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing.

"For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and idealism that hopefully was always there.”

As for On The Wrong Side, Buckingham revealed the track, which takes inspiration from Go Your Own Way, deals with the "peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac".

In other Buckingham news, the rock icon recently clashed with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks, who called out the guitarist’s “factually inaccurate” recollection of his Fleetwood Mac departure, telling Rolling Stone, “To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired.”