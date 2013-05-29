Listen: 1983 Demo Featuring Pre-Guns N' Roses Axl Rose Surfaces Online

Some 1983 recordings featuring a pre-Guns N' Roses Axl Rose have surfaced online.

Before he was in GNR, Rose was in a Los Angeles band called Rapidfire. The band's former guitarist, Kevin Lawrence, recently posted a sampling of a track called "Ready to Rumble" (and another, unnamed song) which Rapidfire recorded 30 years ago on May 25, 1983. You can hear part of both songs via the YouTube player below.

According to Brave Words, on May 28, 1983, Rose performed with Rapidfire at Gazzarri's nightclub in Los Angeles, where he was noticed by Slash. The rest, as they say, is history.

Besides Rose on vocals and Lawrence on guitar, Rapidfire featured bassist Mike Hamernik and Chuck Gordon on drums. For more about Rapidfire, visit rapidfire1983.com.