Animals As Leaders have premiered a brand-new track — "Tooth and Claw" — and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's new album, The Joy of Motion, which will be released March 25 via Sumerian Records.

Animals As Leaders also will be headlining a North American tour in February and March with After The Burial, Navene-K and Chon. For tour dates and tickets, visit the band's tour page on Facebook.

For VIP bundles, visit SoundCheck Hollywood.