Listen: Dave Grohl Collaborates with Slipknot's Corey Taylor on "From Can To Can't"

Another track from Dave Grohl's upcoming Sound City project has surfaced online.

The new song, "From Can To Can't," features Grohl collaborating with Corey Taylor of Slipknot. You can listen to the song, which is available now via iTunes, via the YouTube player below.

"From Can To Can't" is from Sound City — Real to Reel, the soundtrack to Grohl's new documentary about Sound City studios in southern California, where several classic albums, including Fleetwood Mac's Rumours and Nirvana's Nevermind, were recorded.

The track also features Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and Scott Reeder of Kyuss.

The Sound City soundtrack also features Paul McCartney and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who joined forces for the powerful "Cut Me Some Slack." The makeshift band performed the song at the 12.12.12 Concert and on Saturday Night Live a few days later.

Grohl's Sound City Players will perform at the film's January 18 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The new band features Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett, Alain Johannes, Chris Goss, Cheap Trick's Nielsen, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk and others.