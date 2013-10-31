Listen: Ghost B.C. Stream New Song, "If You Have Ghosts," Announce EP

On November 19, Ghost B.C. — 2013′s breakout metal band — will release a new EP of mostly covers, If You Have Ghost.

You also can stream the EP's opening track, a cover of Roky Erickson's "If You Have Ghosts."

The disc (and download) was produced Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and will be released just as the band's UK trek with Alice in Chains kicks off.

Ghost B.C. released their latest full-length album, Infestissumam, earlier this year and were covered in the July 2013 issue of Guitar World.

“We’ve chosen to go backward as opposed to being more contemporary,” says the band’s lead guitarist, Nameless Ghoul 1. “Society was much more open-minded back then and music was far more exciting. The idea of Ghost was to pretend it was 1976 and metal didn’t really exist. We wanted to travel back to the magic and imagery of that era and present it in a theatrical and mysterious way.”

If You Have Ghost Track Listing: