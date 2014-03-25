Listen: John Frusciante Previews New Album, 'Enclosure'

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has posted a preview of his upcoming album, Enclosure, on his official YoutTube channel.

The clip, which you can experience below, features four minutes' worth of audio snippets from the new album, which will be released April 8.

"What's important to me is being in the creative process," Frusciante says in the new May 2014 issue of Guitar World.

"I used to be really frustrated when I was in a rock band with everybody's obsession with being done at the end of the day. I don't like that it should be a goal like, 'Oh, great, now we're finished. Now we can go on to the more important task of promoting ourselves or getting out onstage."

Enclosure Track Listing:

01. Shining Desert

02. Sleep

03. Run

04. Stage

05. Fanfare

06. Cinch

07. Zone

08. Crowded

09. Excuses

10. Vesiou (Japanese bonus track)

11. Scratch (Japanese bonus track/free download) (LISTEN: BOTTOM VIDEO)