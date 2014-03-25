Listen: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Premieres "Palace of the King" from New Album, 'Goin' Home'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will release a new studio album, Goin' Home, May 20 via Concord Records.

"This is a homecoming in more ways than one," Shepherd says of the album, which will be the debut release of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. "I felt like I was retracing my steps and reliving all the good times that I've had in my life because of this music. And hopefully, that amount of happiness comes through on the album."

The album, which was recorded in 11 days in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, finds Shepherd revisiting a dozen of the vintage classics by B.B. King, Albert King, Freddie King, Muddy Waters and more.

The new disc features guest appearances by guitarists Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo' and Robert Randolph, plus Ringo Starr, Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Rebirth Brass Band and one of Shepherd's musical mentors, Pastor Brady Blade Sr.

Shepherd's band features singer Noah Hunt, ex-Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, former Firm bassist Tony Franklin and keyboardist Riley Osbourn.

"I dug through tons and tons of songs and artists' catalogs, trying to find songs that I thought would be right for this record," Shepherd says. "That brought back all these distinct memories of sitting in the living room in front of the record player and cassette deck as a kid and learning how to play this material."

For more info, and to pre-order the album, visit kennywayneshepherd.net.

Track Listing: