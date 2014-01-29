Listen: Marty Friedman Streams New Song, "Steroidhead"

Marty Friedman has unveiled the first complete track from his upcoming studio album, Inferno.

You can check out "Steroidhead" below.

"Steroidhead" features guest appearances by Keshav Dhar and Anup Sastry (Skyharbor).

"I love working with innovative, risky and borderline crazy musicians, and the guys on 'Steroidhead' certainly fit that description," Friedman says.

"Each track on the album has a separate dream team on it, so it feels like a constant barrage of fresh interpretations of my music."

Inferno, which is due in May, is Friedman's first solo album of original material in four years and his first recording in more than a decade that will be released worldwide simultaneously.

The album will feature guest appearances by Alexi Laiho (Children of Bodom), flamenco/metal acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and Revocation's David Davidson. Inferno also includes Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.

"Each of the guests on this record took a song from scratch — they would write it and then I would arrange it and add my parts to it," Friedman says in the Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World.

"That way we were both invested in it and it's a little bit of a deeper experience."