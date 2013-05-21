Listen: Megadeth Premiere New Song, "Kingmaker"

Megadeth will release their new album, Super Collider, June 4.

In anticipation, the band has unveiled a new track from the record, titled "Kingmaker." Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments. You also can stream the album's title track right here.

For a new interview with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick, check out the June 2013 issue of Guitar World, which is available now at newsstands everywhere and at the Guitar World Online Store.

Super Collider can be preordered now at Amazon.com. The "Super Collider" single is available at iTunes for $1.29.