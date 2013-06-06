Listen: Nine Inch Nails Premiere New Song, "Came Back Haunted"

Check out "Came Back Haunted," the first song to be released from Hesitation Marks, the upcoming new album by Nine Inch Nails.

Hesitation Marks will be released September 3 by Columbia.

“I’ve been less than honest about what I’ve really been up to lately," said NIN frontman Trent Reznor in a press release. "For the last year, I’ve been secretly working non-stop with Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder on a new, full-length Nine Inch Nails record, which I am happy to say is finished and frankly fucking great.

"This is the real impetus and motivation behind the decision to assemble a new band and tour again. My forays into film, HTDA and other projects really stimulated me creatively and I decided to focus that energy on taking Nine Inch Nails to a new place. Here we go!”

The current touring lineup of Nine Inch Nails features Reznor, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Josh Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv, as well as previous NIN collaborators Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin.

Besides the new song, Reznor & Co. also have announced a 31-date North American tour that kicks off September 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale June 14 through Live Nation. Be sure to check out the complete itinerary below the Soundcloud player.

"Came Back Haunted" is already available on iTunes. Stay tuned for more Nine Inch Nails updates!

Nine Inch Nails Tour Dates: