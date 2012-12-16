Listen: Paul McCartney, Nirvana Members Release Studio Version of "Cut Me Some Slack"

Last night on Saturday Night Live, Sir Paul McCartney and the surviving members of Nirvana performed their new track, "Cut Me Some Slack," for the second time in four days.

You can watch their SNL performance here.

The collective, which features McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear ("Sirvana," anyone?), originally debuted the song last Wednesday night at the 12.12.12 Concert for Sandy Relief at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Fans of the heavy, raw-sounding tune with the strong "Helter Skelter" vibe will be happy to know that the studio version of the track is now available on iTunes at this location. You can hear it via the YouTube player below.

The song is part of Sound City — Real to Reel, the soundtrack album for Grohl's highly anticipated documentary about Sound City, the famous California recording studio.

The film is set for a February premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It also will become available through video-on-demand services as the Sundance projector starts rolling. The soundtrack album, which is available now for pre-order on iTunes, will be released March 12. Check out the full track listing below.

McCartney's other Saturday Night Live contributions last night included a performance of "My Valentine," with Joe Walsh on lead guitar, and "Wonderful Christmastime," his 1979 holiday tune, which featured a live children's chorus. As he did Wednesday night, McCartney donned a slide and a Baratto cigar box guitar when performing "Cut Me Some Slack."

Sound City — Real to Reel Tracklist: