Video: Paul McCartney, Nirvana Members Perform "Cut Me Some Slack" on 'Saturday Night Live'

Last night on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paul McCartney and the surviving members of Nirvana performed their new track, "Cut Me Some Slack," for the second time in a week.

The band, which features Sir Paul, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear ("Sirvana," anyone?), originally debuted the song last Wednesday night at the 12.12.12 Concert for Sandy Relief at New York's Madison Square Garden.

You can check out a video from last night's performance below.

"Cut Me Some Slack" is part of Sound City — Real to Reel, the soundtrack album for Grohl's highly anticipated documentary about Sound City, the famous Southern California recording studio. The film is set for a February premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The soundtrack album, which is available now for pre-order on iTunes, will be released March 12.

As we reported earlier, the studio version of "Cut Me Some Slack" is available now on iTunes for $1.29 (even though it says $1.69) at this location.

You can hear the complete studio version of the song here.

McCartney's other Saturday Night Live contributions last night included a performance of "My Valentine," featuring Joe Walsh on lead guitar, and "Wonderful Christmastime," his 1979 Christmas tune, which featured a children's chorus. As he did Wednesday night, McCartney donned a slide and a 4-string Baratto cigar box guitar when performing "Cut Me Some Slack."