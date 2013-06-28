Listen: Pixies Release New Single, "Bagboy"

Pixies have released "Bagboy," their first new single in nine years, and you can hear — and download — it below.

The midtempo, nearly five-minute-long track comes two weeks after the departure of bassist Kim Deal.

In a press release that accompanied the track, Pixes frontman Black Francis had this to say:

“The lyrics, coincidentally, were composed at a Starbucks Coffee in Harvard Square in Cambridge, about a hundred feet from where, 25 years ago, I composed some of the lyrics to an old Pixies song called ‘Break My Body.’ Twenty-five years later, some Starbucks in Harvard Square…I thought that was kind of interesting. The music for the song has been around for a few years.

There are some demos I made with Joey and David a few years ago in Los Angeles, related to a film idea that still has yet to see the light of day, although work on the music continued. So a lot of the musical idea had been kicking around for awhile. It’s pretty simple, kind of a blues-based, two-note kind of thing, really.”

"Bagboy," which was produced by Gil Norton, was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in October and seems to feature Deal on backing vocals.

The Pixies broke up in 1993 after recording four albums. They reunited in 2004 and have performed sporadically since then. The band last toured in 2011.