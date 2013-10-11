Listen: Rare Nirvana Interviews Surface Online

Three vintage Nirvana interviews have turned up online.

Journalist James Sherry, who interviewed the band in November 1990, 1991 and 1992, has released the audio of all three recordings, reports Consequence of Sound.

You can check out the interviews via the three audio clips below. The band discusses alternative music at the time, Vanilla Ice, Public Enemy and more. Dave Grohl even sings Warrant's "Cherry Pie."

Nirvana, the current Guitar World cover stars, have just released a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their final album, In Utero. Check out the new issue, which features an interview with Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic, at the Guitar World Online Store.

“There’s a song on In Utero called ‘Milk It,’ and that’s what we’re doing,” deadpans Krist Novoselic in the GW story. “So that’s Kurt Cobain’s prophetic message about the future of Nirvana. We figured out how to sell records in the digital era: find never-seen-before photographs, print them on high-quality paper, find old chestnuts in the bottom of the drawer—outtakes, whatever. You put in a video, and you’ve got this package that you can sell the old-fashioned way, over the counter."

