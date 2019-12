Stone Temple Pilots — with Linkin Park's Chester Bennington — are streaming a new song, "Black Heart," and you can check it out below.

The song is one of five tracks from the band's upcoming EP, High Rise, which will be released October 8 via 13Star Records.

Here's the complete track listing:

01. Out Of Time

02. Black Heart

03. Same On The Inside

04. Cry Cry

05. Tomorrow

Check it out — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!