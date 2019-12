Disturbed have released a third track from their upcoming seventh studio album, Evolution. The song, “The Best Ones Lie," can be streamed above.

Evolution, which was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko, will be released October 19. You can pre-order the record here.

In August, Disturbed released the first single from Evolution, “Are You Ready.” They recently followed it up with a second single, a ballad titled “A Reason to Fight.”