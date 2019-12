Korn have shared a new song, "Cold," from their forthcoming album, The Nothing. You can check out the visualizer clip above.

Set for a September 13 release via Roadrunner Records/Elektra, The Nothing was produced by Grammy Award-winner Nick Raskulinecz. In June, the band issued the first single from the album, “You’ll Never Find Me.”

You can pre-order The Nothing—the follow-up to 2016's The Serenity of Suffering—right here.