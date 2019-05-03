Listen to a New Of Mice & Men Song, “Mushroom Cloud”

Of Mice & Men have shared the official video for a new song, "Mushroom Cloud." You can check it out above.

Said singer/bassist Aaron Pauley about the track: "I was pretty young when I became aware of the danger of spending too much time in my own head. My mind has never been a safe place for me to retreat to, and it's something I have to consciously deal with on a daily basis.”

He continued: “ 'Mushroom Cloud' is our visceral representation of how it feels to be trapped, how it feels to be cut down by your own inner voice, how it feels to have nowhere to hide, and how it feels to be someone with a mind that's as dangerous to themselves as the aftermath of an atomic weapon."

Of Mice & Men are in the studio with producer Josh Wilbur working on a new album. The forthcoming effort will be the followup to 2018’s Defy, their first album with Aaron Pauley assuming lead vocals.

