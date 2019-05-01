Listen to a New Stray Cats Song, “Rock It Off”

The Stray Cats have shared a new song and video, “Rock It Off.”

The track, which premiered April 25, hails from their upcoming album, 40, out May 24 via Surfdog Records. The behind-the-scenes video captures the band in the Nashville studio where they recorded the album. You can check it out above.

“Rock It Off” follows the release in March of "Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)," the first single from 40. The new album was recorded in Nashville and produced by Peter Collins (Rush, Bon Jovi, The Brian Setzer Orchestra), with engineering by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Arctic Monkeys).

You can preorder 40 right here.