Listen to a Punky New L.A. Guns Song, "Rage"

L.A. Guns have shared a new song, “Rage,” from their forthcoming album, The Devil You Know. You can check it out above.

The new effort follows up 2017’s The Missing Peace, which was the first L.A. Guns record since 2002's Waking the Dead to feature founding guitarist Tracii Guns and vocalist Phil Lewis.

Said Guns: "After the success of The Missing Peace, a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band's music, which is my personal favorite side of the band. I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late Sixties and early Seventies."

Added Lewis of the lyrics on the new record: "It's loaded with attitude and most of it bad. You want a love song — [fuck] off and listen to Journey. They say write about what you know, and lord knows we've all known some evil bitches and dudes that have gone out of their way to make life difficult for us. We say unanimously from the whole band — [fuck] you, we're going places you could only dream about. We know what it's like to be put down, poked, ridiculed... but guess what, looks like we get the last laugh. This band has always been fueled by adrenaline and anger and this record is a glimpse inside the carnival of rage that dwells deep inside our collective souls. Not much sunshine and hold tight to your lollipop... This is gonna be a fast, loud, bumpy ride!"

The Devil You Know is due March 29 via Frontiers Music Srl and is available for pre-order here.