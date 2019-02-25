Listen to “Cells,” From the Damned Things, Featuring Anthrax, Every Time I Die and Fall Out Boy Members

The Damned Things, the supergroup featuring Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman on guitars, Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley, Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley and Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Adriano, have announced a new album, High Crimes, due out April 26 via Nuclear Blast. In advance of the album’s release, they’ve shared the first single, “Cells.” You can check out the video, directed by Brandon Dermer, above.

High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth). The album follows up the Damned Things' 2010 debut, Ironiclast.

Said Trohman, “Normally, when career bands say they made a record for fun, they didn't—but we actually did. Maybe that's why this band doesn't have a career? Anyway, we're genuinely proud of it. Check it out, and watch the video to see how severely injured we got during the process!”

High Crimes in available for pre-order here.