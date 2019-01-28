Listen to Don Felder's "American Rock 'n' Roll," Featuring Slash

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will release a new solo album, American Rock ‘n’ Roll, April 5th via BMG. The record features a slew of guests, including Slash, Bob Weir, Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Chad Smith and Mick Fleetwood.

In advance of the album’s release, Felder has shared the title track, which features guest guitar work from Slash, as well as drums from both Chad Smith and Mick Fleetwood. You can check it out above.

Regarding the track, which references artists from Jimi Hendrix and Santana to Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses, Felder told Rolling Stone: “Slash lives really close to me. He came over, brought his guitar, plugged into one of my amps and we traded off on some solos. He actually plays on the part of the song that mentions Guns N’ Roses by name.”

Discussing the impetus behind the album, Felder continued: “I wanted to bring in as many people as possible to share the experience with me. I knew it should be bright, cheery and fun or it wouldn’t be worth doing. It should be a labor of love, not a labor of work.”

American Rock 'n' Roll is available for pre-order here.