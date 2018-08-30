Listen to New Muse Song, “The Dark Side”

Muse’s eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, will be released on November 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with several award-winning producers, including Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video.

Recent singles, “Something Human,” “Thought Contagion” and “Dig Down,” as well as brand new track “The Dark Side,” are all available immediately as a download when you pre-order the album. “The Dark Side” is instantly recognizable as a classic Muse track, featuring Matt Bellamy’s unmistakable soaring vocals and blistering guitars and the driving rhythm section of Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard that have become a hallmark of Muse’s stadium-filling sound.

Simulation Theory will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks). The expanded track listing features an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down,” The UCLA Bruin Marching Band feature on “Pressure,” a live version of “Thought Contagion,” acoustic versions of several tracks including “Something Human,” and

“Alternate Reality” versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side.”

Artwork for the album was illustrated by digital artist Kyle Lambert, who has done the poster art for Stranger Things, Jurassic Park and many other films. The Super Deluxe cover was illustrated by Paul Shipper, whose previous work includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Affinity War, amongs others.

Anyone purchasing Simulation Theory through the band’s store will get early access to tickets for Muse’s 2019 tour. You can pre-order the album here.

Simulation Theory standard album CD and vinyl:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2:

1. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

2. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

3. Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

4. Propaganda (Acoustic)

5. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

6. Something Human (acoustic)

7. Thought Contagion (Live)

8. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

9. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)