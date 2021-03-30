Listen to Paint the Sky with Blood, one of the last songs Alexi Laiho ever recorded

Bodom After Midnight, which featured Children of Bodom frontman and guitar icon Alexi Laiho, have released their debut single, Paint the Sky with Blood.

The title track of their upcoming debut EP – which drops April 23 via Napalm Records – Paint the Sky with Blood is just one of just three songs the band recorded prior to Laiho's tragic death in December last year.

Featuring a fiery barrage of thrashy electric guitar riffs, Laiho's six-string wizardry can be heard throughout the four-and-a-half minute track. Take a listen below.

The three-track EP is also set to feature another original entitled Payback's A Bitch, as well as a live cover of Dissection's Where Dead Angels Lie, taken from the Swedish extreme metallers' 1995 album, Storm of the Light's Bane.

“Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish,” the band say.

“Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.”

The EP will be available in multiple vinyl configurations, as well as in both CD and digital formats. For more information, head to Napalm Records.