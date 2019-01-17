Listen to Previously Unreleased Keith Richards Song, "My Babe," From Upcoming 'Talk is Cheap' Reissue

Keith Richards’ 1988 debut solo effort, Talk is Cheap, will be reissued on March 29 with six bonus tracks. The album is being offered in various formats—digital, CD, vinyl and as a box set that includes an 80-page hardback book featuring a new interview with Richards and rare memorabilia including lyric sheets, photos, posters and a tour guitar pick.

Above, you can check out a previously unreleased track, “My Babe,” from the reissue.

Richards recorded Talk is Cheap during a period of inactivity with the Rolling Stones; he and singer Mick Jagger had had a falling out, and Jagger was busy with his own solo career. Richards responded by putting together his own band—dubbed the X-Pensive Winos—that featured guitarist Waddy Wachtel, pianist Ivan Neville, bassist Charley Drayton and drummer Steve Jordan, and recording Talk is Cheap. Other artists to appear on the album included Bootsy Collins, Maceo Parker, Patti Scialfa and former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor.

Said Richards about Talk is Cheap, “This album holds up. I’ve been listening to it and not through the mists of nostalgia either because it doesn’t affect me that way. This is more than the sum of its parts. I really admire it. We were having fun and you can hear it.”

Check out the full track list below, and head here for pre-order information.

Talk is Cheap Deluxe Edition track list:

1. Big Enough

2. Take It So Hard

3. Struggle

4. I Could Have Stood You Up

5. Make No Mistake

6. You Don’t Move Me

7. How I Wish

8. Rockawhile

9. Whip It Up

10. Locked Away

11. It Means A Lot

Bonus Tracks

1. Blues Jam

2. My Babe

3. Slim

4. Big Town Playboy

5. Mark On Me

6. Brute Force