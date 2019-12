UK hard-rock trio The Virginmarys released their new album, King of Conflict, today, February 5. You can stream the entire album below and order it from iTunes.

The Virginmarys are Ally Dickaty (guitar), Danny Dolan (drums) and Matt Rose (bass/vocals).

King Of Conflict was recorded live in the studio with Toby Jepson producing and Chris Sheldon (Pixies, Foo Fighters) at the controls.

For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.