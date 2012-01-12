Lita Ford Announces New Album Plans

Lita Ford has announced that she has signed with SPV/Steamhammer for the release of a new solo album. The "Kiss Me Deadly" singer has chosen Living Like a Runaway as the title of her new album, which is tentatively due in May.

Ford worked closely with guitarist Gary Hoey on the new album, with Hoey co-wroting and producing Living Like a Runaway.

"Gary Hoey and I wanted to approach this record by getting back to basics," she said. "We want to strip away all the electronics and plug-ins and keep it to vocals, guitar, bass, and drums. Going back to basics is going back to what punk, metal and The Runaways was for me."

"'Living Like A Runaway means freedom and empowerment. To do what I want and to pursue my dreams while answering to no one."

Lita Ford's last solo release was 2009's Wicked Wonderland, and album at the time which was her first solo album in nearly 15 years.