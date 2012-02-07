Live Stream: Metallica to Make Major Announcement at 2 p.m. EST

Watch the space below at 2 p.m. EST for a major announcement coming from Metallica regarding an upcoming live event.

Yesterday, Metallica posted a cryptic video to their website featuring the names of all of the festivals the band have played in the past. The video finished with the phrase, "but you've never seen them..."

Metallica have already confirmed several festival dates for the summer, including Download Festival. The band will be playing the Black Album in its entirety on many of their live dates this year.

Watch live streaming video from metallica at livestream.com