Live Stream: Watch Albert Lee Perform at New York City's Iridium Saturday Night

Guitar legend Albert Lee is kicking off a three-night stand at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club tonight. Luckily, fans who can't make it to any of the shows can enjoy a live webcast of his Saturday-night set right here.

The live webcast will go live 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at this location (Or just watch it below).

Lee's complete Iridium stay consists of sets at 8 and 10 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are available right here.

Lee, who has been cited as an influence by hoards of players including Steve Howe of Yes, is known for his crisp, twangy tone and lightning-fast runs as heard in "Country Boy" (Check out the video below), which was covered by Ricky Skaggs in the mid-'80s. Lee has worked with Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, the Everly Brothers, Bill Wyman, Dave Edmunds and many others, and his solo albums are full of blistering guitar work.

For more about Lee, who Clapton once called "the greatest guitarist in the world,” visit his official website.

Watch live streaming video from iridiumlive at livestream.com