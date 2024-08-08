“It's not the same, but one thing eventually led to the other…” Vernon Reid on the Jimi Hendrix riff that inspired Living Colour's Cult of Personality

By
published

The Living Colour guitarist has also paid homage to Hendrix's influence on fusion music

Vernon Reid
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Vernon Reid doesn't shy away from crediting the guitarists who came before him. In fact, he has recently named the Jimi Hendrix riff that directly inspired Living Colour's iconic hit Cult of Personality.

In a recent Guitar World video interview, Reid starts by playing Hendrix's Power of Soul from the 1970 live album Band of Gypsys, before saying, “I think that riff is so hot. It influenced a lot of fusion music as well.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.