“It's not the same, but one thing eventually led to the other…” Vernon Reid on the Jimi Hendrix riff that inspired Living Colour's Cult of Personality

The Living Colour guitarist has also paid homage to Hendrix's influence on fusion music
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Vernon Reid doesn't shy away from crediting the guitarists who came before him. In fact, he has recently named the Jimi Hendrix riff that directly inspired Living Colour's iconic hit Cult of Personality.
In a recent Guitar World video interview, Reid starts by playing Hendrix's Power of Soul from the 1970 live album Band of Gypsys, before saying, “I think that riff is so hot. It influenced a lot of fusion music as well.”
Then, after playing a segment of Cult of Personality, he adds, “And, you know, it's not the same… but one thing eventually led to the other. That did happen!”
Reid has previously raved about Hendrix's overarching influence, highlighting how his playing perfectly captured the zeitgeist.
“I always come back to a few things with Jimi, one being Machine Gun, specifically the second version from the Band of Gypsys set, recorded on January 1, 1970, at the Fillmore East,” he said in a 2023 Guitar World interview.
“It’s the one electric guitar performance that stands out as being about more than just the notes he's playing.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“Jimi spoke to what the nation was going through. He was a witness to what the nation was going through and was communicating with people who were walking in rice paddies in Vietnam thousands of miles away. He was in solidarity with the Vietcong and the American G.I.’s with Machine Gun.”
He continued, “Jimi plugged into something cinematic, like a movie coming from his guitar. If you look at a song like [Van Halen's] Eruption, while extraordinary, it's about the guitar itself, but Machine Gun is about the nation at a specific point in time. Jimi plugged into that at an unprecedented level.”
Living Colour - Cult Of Personality (Official Video) - YouTube
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.