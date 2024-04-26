“I already know it's gonna be a stunner”: Vernon Reid is working with Reverend on a new signature guitar – and it’s set to be the firm’s first Floyd Rose-equipped build

Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid has seemingly revealed he’s working with Reverend Guitars on a brand-new signature guitar.

The Ohio-based brand is perhaps best known for its multiple signature builds for Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, but has also produced electric guitars for the likes of Greg Koch and Chris Freeman.

Now, Reid is putting the finishing touches on a signature model that looks to have been made in South Korea, based on tiny text on the back of the headstock.

At first glance, it looks likely to be the same guitar the Living Colour maestro was spotted playing back in January, meaning it’s set to be the first Floyd Rose-equipped Reverend.

Greg Koch’s Fishman P-90-loaded Gristle 90 offered whammy action via a Bigsby bridge, but this will offer a fresh take for the firm.

A post shared by Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) A photo posted by on

Going off the aforementioned tweet, the guitar will be named the 'Talisman', with the full series set to debut “this spring”. Considering May is just around the corner, the grand reveal can't be too far off.

There are few other details at this point, but the prototype spotted in January sports a vibrant finish in keeping with the band’s aesthetic, three control knobs and diamond inlays.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also looks like the swirling concentric circles design found on the top of the headstock is repeated on its locking tuners. That typifies Reverend’s keen eye for detail, having incorporated elements of the cover artwork of Pumpkins’ EP The Aeroplane Flies High into its Railhammer Z-One pickups.

One commenter of Reid’s post pre-emptively gushes: “I already know it’s gonna be a stunner.” Guitar World has similarly high hopes, and will of course keep readers updated with further details as soon as we can sniff them out.