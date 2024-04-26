“I already know it's gonna be a stunner”: Vernon Reid is working with Reverend on a new signature guitar – and it’s set to be the firm’s first Floyd Rose-equipped build

By Phil Weller
published

Believed to be called Talisman, the guitar might be arriving sooner than you think

Vernon Reid
(Image credit: Vernon Reid / Getty Images)

Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid has seemingly revealed he’s working with Reverend Guitars on a brand-new signature guitar

The Ohio-based brand is perhaps best known for its multiple signature builds for Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, but has also produced electric guitars for the likes of Greg Koch and Chris Freeman

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.