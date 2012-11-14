The London Souls Premiere "City of Light," Announce New Album

Today, we're excited to be teaming up with the London Souls to premiere the debut track off their upcoming sophomore record. Stream "City of Light" via the SoundCloud player below.

"The lyrics to 'City of Light' are based on the promise and hope that can attract someone to something on the outside, but on the inside can be extremely dark at the same time," says guitarist/vocalist Tash Neal. "That can apply to a city like New York or Vegas, or even certain relationships. When we went in to record the song we were going for a Beach Boys and Rolling Stones kind of groove. "

"City of Light" is taken from Here Come the Girls, the follow-up to the band's eponymous 2011 debut, which showcased their straight-ahead, garage-rock take on the hefty '60s blues of Cream and Led Zeppelin.

The London Souls' sophomore record didn't come without its share of hardship. Recorded in early 2012 at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, the album's release was put on hold after Tash Neal was involved in a hit-and-run accident in which Neal's cab was struck by a BMW drag racing down Broadway, leaving him near-death by the time he arrived at the hospital. A medically induced coma and several surgeries later, Tash is back to rehearsing with the band and gearing up for live dates in 2013.

Here Come the Girls is due out January 8.