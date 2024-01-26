Looking for a sign to finally go digital? Line 6 just slashed $200 off the price of Helix Floor and LT

It’s not often we see the standard price of something drop in this post-pandemic world and with everything going on at the moment, it sometimes feels like the cost of living is never going to go down. So it was with delight we read the news that both the Line 6 Helix LT and Helix Floor are getting a massive $200 price drop at all retailers, with price reductions already reflected at both Sweetwater and Guitar Center.

Line 6 Helix LT: Was $1,199.99 , now $999.99

The lighter version of the flagship product, the Line 6 Helix LT carries all the awesome amp and effects models of its larger cousin but saves you space by omitting some of the connectivity. It's already available at the new price from Guitar Center, Sweetwater, and Musician's Friend, so you can grab it at a reduction right away. It also includes a dedicated backpack as part of the price, so you can take it to your next rehearsal or show in style.

Line 6 Helix: Was $1,699.99 , now $1,499.99

The flagship model of Line 6's amp modeling range is the Helix Floor, which features an incredible array of sound sculpting options with all the connectivity you could ever need. The new lower price has already been reflected at Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, and Sweetwater so you can grab it right away. The deal also includes a dedicated backpack totally free, so you can take it to your next show safely.

According to chief product design architect Eric Klein, Helix Floor, and LT were always supposed to be at these prices, and dropping them is something Line 6 and Yamaha have been working on for some time. If you just bought either of these units and you’re holding your head in your hands at the moment, try contacting your retailer, as we’ve heard users report both Sweetwater and Guitar Center are refunding the difference if yours was bought within a certain timeframe.

So what’s the difference between the two units? On the face of it, they both look very similar and truth be told, they are identical when it comes to amp tones and effects models. The LT was designed as a slimmed-down version of the original Helix Floor, doing away with some features to provide a more focused experience. It still has the same DSP power as the bigger version and all the amp models and effects, but the connectivity is slightly reduced versus the bigger version.