Los Lonely Boys Premiere New Video for "16 Monkeys"

Here's the brand-new video for "16 Monkeys," a song from Los Lonely Boys' latest album, Rockpango, which came out this spring.

"Rockpango," a Spanglish word coined by the band, translates more or less to "rock party," which does a good job of describing the new 11-track album. It's the most personal work yet by the Grammy-winning Garza brothers -- Henry, Ringo and Jojo -- who wrote, recorded and produced it themselves.

The band is on tour this summer, starting June 14, so check out the tour dates below. Also, look forward to a Los Lonely Boys interview on GuitarWorld.com, plus an exclusive video lesson.

On that note, here's the new video for "16 Monkeys":

Los Lonely Boys summer tour dates: