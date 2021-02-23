Luna debuts luxuriously styled Vineyard Series ukuleles

Luna Guitars has introduced its new line of Vineyard Series ukuleles, which arrive in the form of the Vineyard Koa Bevel tenor and concert models.

The high-end ukes have been designed for beginners and veterans alike, playing on the symbolic growth of a vine to draw comparisons to the "creative growth" of musicians.

Both the tenor and concert iterations of the ukulele sport koa back and sides, as well as a solid A-grade flat koa top, which is complemented by an intricate pearl vine rosette inlay. Both models feature an ergonomic bevel contour for comfortable playability.

The vineyard imagery continues elsewhere, appearing in the form a decorative pearl vine inlay on the 18-fret rosewood fretboard, which sits on top of a C-shape mahogany neck.

A bone nut, rosewood bridge, open-gear tuners, and single-ply rosewood binding are all included for added sophistication.

Other universal features include Fishman's Kula ukulele preamp system, which boasts an onboard three-band EQ and an integrated tuner.

Image 1 of 2 Luna Vineyard Koa Bevel Tenor (Image credit: Luna Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Luna Vineyard Koa Bevel Concert (Image credit: Luna Guitars)

The only spec separating the models is the scale length – while the tenor ukulele features a 17" scale length, the slightly smaller concert version comes equipped with a 15" scale.

The Lunar Vineyard Koa Bevel tenor and concert ukuleles are available now for $499 and $449, including a padded gigbag.

Visit Lunar Guitars for more information.