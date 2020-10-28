Luna Guitars announces ornately finished Fauna Phoenix acoustic-electric

Luna Guitars – a company known for its distinctively adorned acoustic guitars and ukuleles – has announced its latest acoustic-electric model in its Fauna line, the Phoenix.

What's most striking about this guitar upon first glance is the abalone phoenix pattern which adorns its top side. This is complemented by further visual touches which include a sparkling abalone crescent moon around the soundhole, moon phase fretboard inlays and a black finish.

The Fauna Phoenix features a grand concert cutaway body consisting of a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, reinforced by a three-ply binding. It also boasts a C-shaped mahogany neck with a 12"-radius 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of a Fishman Presys II preamp system – which includes volume, bass, treble and phase controls – and a built-in tuner.

Other features include a pau ferro bridge, GraphTech TUSQ nut, brushed nickel diecast tuners and D'Addario EXP16 coated strings.

The Fauna Phoenix is available now for $699. For more information, head to Luna Guitars.