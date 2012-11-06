Machine Head Claim Disney is Behind Cancellation of December 4 House of Blues Show

In a news item posted on Machine Head's official website this morning, the band claim Walt Disney Properties is behind the cancellation of yet another Machine Head show.

The item also claims Machine Head are on Disney's "banned list."

Here's the complete post, which you also can view here.

"For the third time in a row, the corporate powers behind Walt Disney Properties have pressured promoter Live Nation into canceling Machine Head's performance at a House of Blues venue on Disney property, this time the December 4 show in Orlando, Florida.

"While no one is willing to provide evidence that would prove unfavorable to Disney, sources close to events have suggested Machine Head remains on a 'banned list,' and while Dethklok, All That Remains and Black Dahlia Murder will still be allowed to play, the corporate powers at Disney have refused to allow Machine Head to perform.

"In 2007, Walt Disney Properties banned Machine Head from the House Of Blues venues in Anaheim and Orlando, citing 'violent imagery,' 'inflammatory lyrics' and most appallingly 'undesirable fans' as the reason. The diversity-impaired corporation began pressuring the promoter with vague threats of liability and reduced job security before placing Machine Head under an internal 'review process.' Five days later, Walt Disney Properties would convey their alarming decision to the band, less than 48 hours before the first date of 2007's anti-war, anti-religion, anti-conservative-themed The Blackening album headline run at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

"Machine Head wish to once again extend their gratitude to Live Nation and the House Of Blues for their poise and tolerance throughout these ridiculous developments, unbelievably transpiring here in these United States Of America in this year 2012.

"As they are not on Disney property and therefore not subject to the corporation's alleged coercionary tactics, the current dates with Dethklok, All That Remains and The Black Dahlia Murder at the Dallas and Houston House Of Blues will go on as scheduled. Unfortunately, Machine Head’s Florida performance will not be rescheduled in an effort to avoid creating any conflict with the existing dates on the tour. All refund requests will be honored."