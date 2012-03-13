Machine Head Drummer Dave McClain Posts Drum Parts, Drum Transcription for "I Am Hell"

Yes, we know this is GUITARworld.com, but we figured the Machine Head fans out there would still find this interesting.

Machine Head drummer Dave McClain has posted the drum parts, drum-set diagram and drum transcription for the Unto The Locust track "I Am Hell" at drummagazine.com.

McClain worked for a long time with the drumming magazine, and it's a detailed lesson with notes. It is available on the website's Lessons section.

