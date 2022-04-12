Machine Head have announced their first album in four years, Øf Kingdøm and Crøwn, and ushered in the news by dropping the effort’s crushing lead single, Chøke øn the Ashes øf Yøur Hate.

Due August 26, the upcoming anime-inspired record is a 13-track concept album, which will chart the stories of two main characters: Ares and Eros. Throughout Øf Kingdøm and Crøwn, Machine Head will “detail how their lives intertwine” via story-telling lyrics and, of course, punishing electric guitar riffs.

Specifically, Ares is the focus of the story “who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder”. Eros, meanwhile, is “the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.”

Such violence and angst is certainly discernible from Chøke øn the Ashes øf Yøur Hate – a four-minute metal throwdown defined by its relentless, cataclysmic riffs, punishing drum lines and guttural vocals.

Owing to their sheer brute force, the guitar parts punch their way through the track, traversing bruising low-end riffs and moody rhythmic jabs, before arriving at a wailing, siren-esque solo at the 2:30 mark, which conjures up an array of dizzying soundbites and techniques.

When it arrives, Øf Kingdøm and Crøwn will be Machine Head’s first album since 2018’s Catharsis.

Of the sprawling effort, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn remarked, “Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan.

“The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no 'good' or 'bad' guy. Both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track is basically our character number one’s [Ares] origin story.”

Speaking to Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) recently, Flynn also teased that the record will be “probably the heaviest we’ve been in a few albums”.

Flynn features alongside the latest iteration of Machine Head’s lineup, which currently comprises bassist Jared MacEachern, guitarist Wacław Kiełtyka – who joined the band in 2019 – and former Devilment drummer Matt Alston.

The tracklist for Øf Kingdøm and Crøwn, which also contains three songs released in 2021 – Becøme the Firestørm, Røtten and Arrøws in Wørds Frøm the Sky – can be found below.

Slaughter the Martyr Chøke øn the Ashes øf Yøur Hate Becøme the Firestørm Overdøse My Hands Are Empty Unhalløwed Assimilate Kill Thy Enemies Nø Gøds, Nø Masters Bløødshøt Røtten Terminus Arrøws in Wørds Frøm the Sky

The album itself will be sold in a variety of physical and digital offerings, including 16 different vinyl formats, multi-color cassettes and CDs. Bonus tracks are also available in the deluxe vinyl box sets and limited-edition Digipak.