Machine Head have just posted a new lyric video for their song "Locust," which you can check out below.

"Locust" comes from the band's upcoming new album, Unto the Locust, which will be released on September 27 via Roadrunner Records.

In the online bonus content for the October issue of Guitar World, Machine Head's Robb Flynn stopped by to show you how to play "Locust." You can check out that series of videos here.