Machine Head Reveal Artwork, Track Listing for 'Unto the Locust'

Machine Head have just unveiled the artwork for their upcoming new album Unto the Locust. The band have also posted the full track listing for the album. Both can be seen below.

Unto the Locust will be released on September 27 via Roadrunner Records in the U.S., and a day earlier in the UK through Metal Hammer magazine.

Yesterday, Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn stopped by GW HQ for a video lesson and to play us two new tracks from Unto the Locust and, needless to say, some members of the Guitar World staff are still suffering from face-meltage.

You can check out video of Robb warming up here.

Unto The Locust Track Listing:

Standard CD:

'I Am Hell (Sonata In C#)'

I) 'Sangre Sani'

II) 'I Am Hell'

III) 'Ashes To The Sky'

'Be Still And Know'

'Locust'

'This Is The End'

'Darkness Within'

'Pearls Before The Swine'

'Who We Are'

Special Edition CD+DVD:

'I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)'

I) 'Sangre Sani'

II) 'I Am Hell'

III) 'Ashes To The Sky'

'Be Still And Know'

'Locust'

'This Is The End'

'Darkness Within'

'Pearls Before The Swine'

'Who We Are'

'The Sentinel' *

'Witch Hunt' *

'Darkness Within' (Acoustic) *

* Bonus tracks