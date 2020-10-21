Macmull Guitars introduces the no-frills, gig-ready Stinger electric

Jerusalem, Israel-based Macmull Guitars has unveiled the Stinger, which the company touts as a gig-ready, no-frills workhorse electric guitar.

The new model boasts a lightweight (under 7.71 pounds) black limba body with an ultra-thin satin nitro finish, one-piece oil-finished premium maple neck and a maple or Madagascar rosewood fingerboard.

There’s also Macmull RVT hand wound P-90-style pickups, a Macmull Stinger bridge and Gotoh tuners.

It's a streamlined but high-quality feature set, in line with the Stinger's mission. As stated in the accompanying video, “If you’re looking for something with lots of extra frills this guitar probably isn’t for you.”

Rather, the Stinger is a guitar “made by musicians for musicians, with an absolute emphasis first and foremost on sound quality.”

The Stinger is available for $2,990. For more information or to pick one up, head over to Macmull Guitars.